Purrrrrrrfect ending: Memphis Animal Services pleased with adoption event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services held their first adoption event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a smashing success.

The shelter said they have 260 cats living with foster families. Sunday, they found ten of them forever homes. Workers told us all ten were adopted in less than an hour.

“We were not expecting the turnout that we got today. I wish that we would have been able to bring more cats so we could have gotten even more adopted,” said Katie Curtis with Memphis Animal Services.

Memphis Animal Services offered a special adoption fee of $39 Sunday which covered microchipping and vaccinations. That's more than $100 in savings.