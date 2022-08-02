Shelby Farms Park named finalist for grant to renovate dog park, and they need your help to win it

The $5,000 grant from Knoxville-based PetSafe will go to five of 30 finalists from around the country. Shelby Farms is one of them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dog park at Shelby Farms Park is in the running for a $5,000 renovation grant, and the park needs your help to win it.

Knoxville-based pet brand PetSafe is giving away $125,000 in grants as part of their "Bark for your Park" campaign, and Shelby Farms Park is one of the 30 finalists for the grant, given to five existing dog parks around the country.

Shelby Farms said the grant would go towards renovating their Outback Off-Leash Area.

Finalists were chosen by a panel of PetSafe judges who scored each submission on the level of community enthusiasm and support for a dog park project along with the impact that a dog park project will have on the community.

Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park. Following the contest voting period, four communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.

🐶We have paw-some news! Shelby Farms Park is in the running to win a $5,000 grant from @PetSafe for The Outback Off-Leash Area, and all we need to win is your vote! You can bark for your park by voting daily here: https://t.co/P9Cp2k4IPL pic.twitter.com/FnjkrNbnYD — Shelby Farms Park (@ShelbyFarmsPark) August 1, 2022