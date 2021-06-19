After riding atop a hot air balloon, man makes a big jump at the Bluff City Balloon Jamboree

Friday morning, Damien Rider rode atop a hot air balloon to heights of 13,000 feet, then skydived back to Earth, all for a great cause.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — While folks in Collierville are enjoying the Bluff City Balloon Jamboree, an Australian man used the event to bring awareness to a cause near and dear to him, while making an incredible jump.

Friday morning, Damien Rider rode atop a hot air balloon to heights of 13,000 feet, then skydived back to Earth with West TN Skydiving! And he said he did it to help children with special needs.

Rider said he is a complex trauma survivor who was repeatedly abused as a child, and he credits extreme sports for helping him turn his life around.

While making the big jump, Rider wore jumpsuits that children drew on, and they will be auctioned off to benefit the Blue Knot Foundation in Australia and US scholarships through the Bluff City Jamboree 501C3 to help children in need.

From a news release on Rider: "First recognized for his 17 day, 500-mile solo paddle in the ocean, where he faced 21 shark encounters, Damien Rider is no stranger to world record-breaking events! He currently holds twelve world records, including a 2,500-mile skate across the entire Route 66. Damien is recognized for his international humanitarian work and physical feats with two feature National Geographic documentaries and as a global TED Talk speaker. He was named Men's Health Man of the Year, twice nominated as Australian of the Year, and was the featured baton bearer during the 2018 Commonwealth Games."