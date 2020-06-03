Scholarships available for Memphis Zoo 2020 summer camps

The application deadline is Friday, April 3rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for the 2020 summer camp season.

The scholarships are made possible thanks to the generous support of the Chris Schadrack Memorial Scholarship fund.

This scholarship allows Memphis Zoo to connect new students with wildlife in exciting ways.

Summer camps run June 1st through August 7th. Camps are available to children ages 4 through 8th grade.

The scholarship only applies to Shelby County School students and will include camp week, extended care and lunch selection.

Scholarships are limited, and an application does not guarantee a spot in the camp program.

