Second Crittenden County deputy being hailed as a hero

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second Crittenden County Sheriff's Department deputy was recognized for his actions in saving a man's life.

According to the sheriff's department, Deputy Cole Strayhorn helped save a man that was threatening to jump off the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge on December 12th at 12:30am.

The officer's body cam captured as Deputy Strayhorn talked to the man for some time and convinced him to not jump and climb back to safety.