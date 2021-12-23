x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Second Crittenden County deputy being hailed as a hero

The Crittenden County Sheriff's Department said the deputy helped save a man that was about to jump off the I-40 bridge on December 12th.
Credit: Crittenden County Sheriff's Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second Crittenden County Sheriff's Department deputy was recognized for his actions in saving a man's life.

According to the sheriff's department, Deputy Cole Strayhorn helped save a man that was threatening to jump off the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge on December 12th at 12:30am.

The officer's body cam captured as Deputy Strayhorn talked to the man for some time and convinced him to not jump and climb back to safety.

A ceremony will be scheduled after the holidays to recognize both Deputy Strayhorn and Deputy Blazin for their life saving efforts. 

Related Articles

In Other News

After 48 hours behind the grill, these Memphis natives now hold a barbecue world record