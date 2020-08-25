Focus on self-care: Mid-South life coach on how to deal with racism, COVID-19, and life in 2020

"People are literally running on fumes, and we are derailing ourselves," says ICC Life Coach Institute's CEO Toya Addington.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In local good news, we focus on self-care. A local life coach tells Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin there is no better time than now to put you first.

From social distancing to emotional inner turmoil dealing with race and racism and Black Lives Matter movement, one local woman says it's time to face your demons and take care of you and your mental health.

"People are literally running on fumes, and we are derailing ourselves," says ICC Life Coach Institute's CEO Toya Addington. "It goes deep into generational inabilities, learnt helplessness, and self-actualization."

Toya Addington is the CEO of ICC Life Coach Institute. Of course, she's a life coach.

"A life coach is an accountability partner to help you go from where you are now to where you want to be in the future," says Addington.

Addington says during these unprecedented times we need to deal with reality.

"Be okay with making a decision, to say it's okay - to say it’s okay to somebody that doesn't look me. I can still like them. I can still love them. I can still look at them without judgement," says Addington.

Carrie Irene Crosby says dealing with reality was a life changer for her.

"What that has done for me is add an accountability aspect to goals that was stuck in my head for a very long time. And it helped me to stop making excuses and start making plans," says Crosby.

Addington says to get out of your slump, you need to begin to live your best life by identifying, clarifying, and creating a vision for what you really want. Then, she says modify your goals, dig deep, and do some self-discovery and growth. Next, nurture what fits your personality and vision and then hold yourself accountable to being the best person you can be.

"To help understand who we are not, what we were taught or told -- but who we are on the inside authentically so we can live our lives unapologetically," said Addington.