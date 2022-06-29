Rocking and rolling at Senatobia's Red, White, and Bikes Parade

Folks of all ages gathered for the Red, White and Bikes Parade – no motorized vehicles allowed.

SENATOBIA, Miss — It was an early Independence Day celebration in Senatobia, Mississippi, Wednesday.

Folks of all ages gathered for the Red, White and Bikes Parade – no motorized vehicles allowed. The crowd paraded around downtown Senatobia, then headed to Gabbert Park, where the kids cooled off with some water fun.

The Senatobia Fire Department sprayed the water for the kids to play, and handed out free water guns that looked like fire extinguishers, as well as plastic firefighter hats.

There was music, dancing, and food for all, and members of children’s baseball and softball teams were celebrated, before families gathered to watch The Sandlot.

This was a Senatobia Main Street Chamber of Commerce event, Sponsored by First Financial Bank.