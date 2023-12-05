Shelby County celebrates working moms with early Mother's Day brunch

The 2nd annual Working Mother’s Brunch honored Shelby County Government’s “moms, grandmothers, and mother-like figures.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris hosted an early Mother’s Day celebration Friday for the working moms in Shelby County Government.

The 2nd annual Working Mother’s Brunch was held at Visible Music College, and honored Shelby County Government’s “moms, grandmothers, and mother-like figures.”

Harris also presented Shining Star Awards to two community partners who have a combined 40 years of experience serving women and mothers in Shelby County.

Besides the live entertainment and food, Shelby County also announced new benefits to help working mothers who are looking to advance their careers in local government.