Shelby County is helping to pay for Summer Camp through scholarships for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Mayor’s Office of Education is sending kids to summer camp for free.

Tuesday, Mayor Lee Harris announced its partners for the first-ever Youth Summer Camp Scholarship Program. The initiative will allow hundreds of kids to attend high-quality summer camps throughout Shelby County.

Tuition will be totally paid for through a $262,000 grant with the city. The grant will be portioned out and paid directly to the summer camp operators, who will provide scholarships to cover all camp-related expenses for hundreds of families.

The camps are meant to help make children more likely to be successful when school starts back up in fall.

“What I know about summertime is that if youth are not engaged, there are two things that happen,” said Dr. Cedric Gray, Director of Education. “Often times, there's what we have coined as the summer educational instructional slide - youth begin to forget a lot of what they’ve learned during the school year. The second thing is if there’s not constructive sort of activities, they could find themselves doing things that are deconstructive.”