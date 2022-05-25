Memphis inmates earn natural hair certification

The program trains women in natural hair care, braiding techniques, extensions and much more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Shelby County, the Office of Reentry has been working to prepare ladies who are incarcerated to set themselves up for success before they are released.

A few weeks ago, we introduced you to the ladies who were working to earn their natural hair certification.

Wednesday, those same women walked across the stage at graduation.

Behind the wall, the ladies have been doing the work to leave with better lives than what they came in with. It has been 15 weeks of hard work in the making.

“This has been an extremely great journey. I’ve learned a lot. Overall, I’m just excited,” Mikie Newsome said.

The ladies have completed 300 hours of book and hands-on training. Tionna Jones said it has been quite the journey.

“It’s been kind of bumpy because like I had my moments where I felt like I wanted to give up, but I pressed myself to keep going,” Jones said.

“I had to keep my emotions and feelings to myself and try to focus on what I’m doing,” Latrice Brown said.

The Shelby County Office of Reentry, which is housed under the Division of Corrections, was awarded a federal grant to create its first natural hair program.

Zana Smith said being a part of the inaugural class pushed her in ways she never imagined.

"With the help of the instructors, they were very helpful … they pushed us, the drive that we have, the purpose … everything," Smith said.

The program trains women in natural hair care, braiding techniques, extensions and more.

“Now it is time for them to prepare to take their theory exam and then they will take their practical exam and be licensed through the state of Tennessee while they are here,” The Institute of Beauty Instructor Tamika Turner said.

“The Division of Correction is committed to reentry and to giving people more opportunities. This is the beginning of hard skills training and looks forward to seeing much more,” Executive Director DeAndre Brown said.