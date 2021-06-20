Amazon Prime Day shopping tips

During Prime Day, many online shoppers end up buying things they don't really need. Here are some tips on how to avoid that.

Amazon Prime Day begins June 21-22, but early sales have already begun. Amazon promises discount on a variety of products, from kitchen utensils, tech accessories, clothing and more.

On top of that, other shopping websites like Walmart will be competing with their own slashed prices. With deep discounts and limited-time deals, this might make some buyers have choice paralysis or overspend on items they don't need.

To avoid this, here are a few online shopping tips to get the best value out of your Prime Day.

First thing to note is that for many websites like Amazon, you may need to subscribe to a specific membership program to take advantage of certain deals.

Often times, these programs have an extra fee to sign up for, so make sure that not only the deals are worth it for you, but also if those extra perks are actually worth the price. Also, be careful what you agree to as your email might be over loaded with junk mail you don't want.

Secondly, make sure to have a list of the items you are actually looking to find a deal for. Whether it's a cardigan or a new set of silverware, it's important to know the specific items you actually need.

Sites will tempt you with deals with limited availability, and these deals can prey upon your instincts to impulse buy. However, if you have a list of items you are on the lookout for, it provides a focus for you so that you're not distracted by lightning deals that you ultimately don't need.

Never be afraid to compare the prices of deals on different sites. Even on items with limited stock, the first deal you find may not always be the best. Also, some sites will actually have a policy where they will match or even go lower than the price of their competitors, so keep this in mind to make a good deal even better.