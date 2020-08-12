Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over but you can still save big

We're giving you three easy ways to save on last minute holiday gifts.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you're still crossing off items on your list for holiday shopping and want great deals up to Christmas, you can get them.

Here are three easy ways to save:

1. If you're not interested in buying everything brand new, check out Craigslist, eBay, and online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace.

People who have upgraded computers, cameras, televisions and other electronics will be listing their older products, often at reasonable prices. Plus, on sites like these, sellers expect negotiations.

There's wiggle room to get the best deal.

2. Now, and especially during the last days leading to Christmas, you can find excellent last minute shopping deals.

Stores will offer deals to help boost sales before the end of the shopping season. They want to clear out older inventory before replacing it with new items at the beginning of the year.

Keep an eye on department and electronics stores. They will often have bigger deals on older models of appliances, clothes, and gadgets the closer it gets to Christmas.

3. One way to keep an eye on ever changing prices and last minute sales is using camelcamelcamel.com.