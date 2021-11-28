Come down to Saddle Creek, you'll find that unique, one-of-a-kind gift

The 13th annual showcase is open from now until Christmas Eve.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Christmas is a month away and some people have already started shopping for presents. But are you looking for something unique this year and just don't know where to go? Well, there is a place in Germantown that might have just what you're looking for.

This is the 13th year for Winter Arts presented by Artworks Foundation at Saddle Creek in Germantown. This annual pop-up experience is open daily from now until Christmas Eve.

There are over 40 local artists that are being featured for their glass, metal, wood, clay, fiber, and more handcrafted works.

"Everything we have is unique, it's not something that's mass produced but the good thing is there are no supply chain issues. There are no ships stacked up waiting to load boxes. Everything is local and it's pouring into the building because artists continue to make new things every day until Christmas Eve," said Greg Belz, ArtWorks Foundation.