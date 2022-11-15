Get some holiday shopping done at 'Grizz Shop Local' event at FedExForum

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, more than 30 Mid-South small businesses will set up shop in the Grand Lobby at FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating Small Business Saturday with ‘Grizz Shop Local’, featuring dozens of local-owned area businesses at FedExForum on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

From noon to 3 p.m., more than 30 Mid-South small businesses will set up shop in the Grand Lobby at FedExForum for some holiday shopping. There’ll also be live music, food trucks, and giveaways for the public. Grizzlies season ticket holders can get in early during MVP hour from 11 a.m. to noon.

The first 500 people there will get a Let’s Get Local shopping bag.

The first in-person pop-up shopping 'Grizz Shop Local' event was held in November 2021 in partnership with Cynthia Daniels & Co., in an effort to help support and sustain Memphis area small businesses during the pandemic.

For a complete list of this year’s vendors, click HERE.