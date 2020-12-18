How to avoid scams during last weekend of holiday shopping

Officials said consumers are particularly vulnerable when they have to manually enter credit card information.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shoppers! Christmas is next week.

If you still have some shopping to do, here are a few tips to keep in mind if you're buying online.

Be on the lookout for fake emails and websites. If you're not sure, just don't click it.

"You can hover on a link and you can see where that link is actually going to take you, and you'll see if it's taking you to the place that you think you should go. But if you're not sure, just don't click," said Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau.

Last year, more than 2 billion account details were stolen during the holiday shopping season.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency is issuing a warning for consumers to be aware of cyber scams.

