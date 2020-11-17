How to save money while shopping at the grocery store

With a little planning, you can spend less money, if you know where to shop, and when.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, we're headed to the grocery store. With a little planning, you can spend less money, if you know where to shop, and when.

The average American spends 17 percent more at the grocery store during the pandemic. That's like your bill going from $163 a week to $190 bucks.

Wouldn't it be nice to save a little? Let's do it with help from the Rather-Be-Shopping blog.

Shop on Wednesday!

That's when most stores discount items but also honor sales from the previous week.

Buy staples at once.

Get canned goods, rice, pasta—even breakfast cereal. Plan it out so you know how much you'll need for 3 months and they buy it on sale.

Shop with a list—and stick to it.

It means you won't forget anything and have to go back--- and you'll avoid impulse buys.

Work the edges.

The most nutritious and best value foods are on the perimeter of the store—fruit, veggies and unprocessed meats.

Buy low and high.

Stores know how tall we are and stock the most expensive items at eye level. Looking up or down can save you 20-40 percent.

The pandemic is making it easier to do our final tip—shop alone!