It's been two years but Choose901 is finally bringing back their in-person pop-up shop

Choose901 will be having its annual Holiday Pop-up shop Wednesday and Thursday from noon-8pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's less than three weeks until Christmas and Choose901 says it isn't too late to find those Christmas gifts.

Wednesday and Thursday, Choose901 will host its annual In-Person Holiday Pop-Up Shop for the first time in two years outside of their office on Concourse Avenue.

The shop will feature an assortment of holiday items ranging from sweatshirts and hoodies, to tees, socks, ornaments and more. However, they will only accept cashless payments.

Plus, guests are encouraged to take advantage of the nearby restaurants and programming that will be taking place as well. Wolf River Brisket took over the former Next Door space and will have happy hour specials from 3-6pm. Then there are options such as: Pizzeria Trasimeno, Pop-a-Roos Gourmet Popcorn, Abner’s, I Love Juice Bar, Area 51 Ice Cream, Mempops and more.

There will also be two special events hosted in the Concourse on the night of Thursday, December 9th:

Crosstown Arthouse Presents Blood and Black Lace: The film screening begins at 7:30PM inside the Crosstown Theater, and tickets will be $5 at the door.

Crosstown Arts Presents Deborah Swiney with special guest drummer Ra Kalam Bob Moses: The show begins at 7:30PM inside the Green Room, and tickets will be sold for $10 in advance and $15 day of.