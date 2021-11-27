Memphis got to shop local with the Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies held its second annual Grizz Shop Local with many small businesses inside the FedEx Forum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's the season of giving and the Memphis Grizzlies are continuing their efforts by holding the second annual "Grizz Shop Local" where people can come and shop from multiple Memphis-area small businesses in the FedEx Forum.

The event was virtual last year due to COVID and was started to help the local small businesses that were having a hard time keeping their heads above water. Well, people got to shop in person this year in the Grand Lobby of the FedEx Forum.

There were about 25 Memphis-area small businesses selling everything from t-shirts and hats to candies and art, just to name a few. There were exclusive promotions for those who came to shop and the first 1,000 shoppers received a free Grizz Shop Local branded reusable shopping bag.

"Last year, we were able to do virtual shopping events so we're excited to be here in FedEx Forum today where people can actually shop in-person, get their hands on the actual goods, and meet some of the vendors and some of the small business owners," said Abusheri Ohwofasa, VP Grizzlies Community Engagement.

There's still time to come down to Grizz Shop Local and support small businesses today! We are here until 6:00pm! pic.twitter.com/tsiWe5KH7C — FedExForum (@FedExForum) November 27, 2021