Massive deals at big box stores can save you a lot of money

What started as Amazon Prime Day now means deep discounts at Wal-Mart, Target and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You can save big bucks on massive deals happening this week at many retailers.

We start with Amazon Prime Day. Amazon is offering customers deep discounts and Prime Day is actually two days this year. It started at 3:00 this morning.

Here are the best deals we found:

The best tech deal: the Apple AirPods Pro.

The best cooking deal: this air fryer is 60% off.

We also liked these: a set of 12 melamine dishes.

The best coffee deal: Keurig Single-Serve mini coffeemaker.

The best baby deal: Video monitor system that's more than $100 off.

In the home entertainment world: You can buy a TV for as low as $89 depending on the brand and size. You can also find Rokus, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Sticks for cheap.

Other big retailers are going head-to-head on online with deals on tech, home appliances and clothing.

Target Deal Days runs through Wednesday.

Here are some of our top picks:

Apple TV second generation 4K for $119 (33% off)

Apple Watch Series 7 for $329.99 (18% off)

Kitchen Aid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer for $279 (38% off)

Target is also offering up to half-off select clothing and shoes for the entire family.

Some back-to-school supplies are also 30% off.

College students can get a one-time 20% discount with a student ID until September 3rd.

Unlike Amazon, you do not have to be a member to save, but customers with a Target Red Card can get an extra 5% off at checkout, plus the retailer promises to price match select Amazon Prime deals.

Walmart's Prime Day rival sale is now live with a lineup of new markdowns, including tons of rollbacks on reviewed-favorite brands like TCL, Shark and Ninja.

It runs through Thursday.

Here are some of our favorites you can shop right now:

Wyze Robot Vacuum with Lidar Room Mapping for $165 (50% off)