Shopping dangers, scams to avoid this holiday season

Due to the pandemic, many shoppers will turn to online sites to make purchases. The Better Business Bureau is warning about some scams to be on the lookout for.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and for many, holiday shopping kicks into high gear then.

We know you’re starved for those door-buster deals so we’ve compiled a list of where to shop this season plus what to look out for.

After you’ve stuffed yourself with turkey and dressing, it’s time to fill your cart with items for your loved ones.

Many stores already have announced deals for their holiday sales.

“If you haven’t started yet you’re behind,” said Nancy Butcher, the director of marketing and communications at the Mid-South Better Business Bureau.

Target, Best Buy, Macy’s and Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

And with it comes your tradition of shopping 🛍 🎁 With the pandemic, more shoppers will be buying online. Some stores like Macy's, Best Buy and Target have already launched their Black Friday deals.

The BBB says because of the pandemic, more shoppers will be making purchases online to stay safe.

“Research a, the items that you’re interested in so you know what those items normally sell for," said Butcher.

You also want to keep your eye out for scam websites that are advertising unbelievably low prices.

“You can go to whois.com and type in the URL of a website and find out when that website was created,” Butcher added. “If a website is brand new just created last month that also could be a warning.”

The BBB warns shoppers against making online purchases on public WiFi.

“Those WiFi connections are not secure and somebody else could intercept your information while you’re entering it in.”