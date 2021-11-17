Brick and mortar small businesses may be your best bet this holiday season

Small Mid-South businesses told us their shelves are stocked with items for you to buy for the holidays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is known as small business Saturday. This holiday season, small business owners believe that popular shopping day is more critical than in past years.

Shipping delays and supply chain shortages have shoppers struggling to get presents for loved ones. But small business owners believe that shortage puts them at an advantage. Anyone can walk into a brick-and-mortar store and walk out with a gift.

Since the pandemic, online purchases have skyrocketed, and many retailers have struggled to keep their businesses profitable. However, some business owners believe the supply chain crisis allows them to show the public the importance of brick-and-mortar stores in communities.

In addition, small business owners often source local and regional items, so they have the items in stock.

"I suggest sourcing locally first. You might be surprised by what you can find. You might find something you might not have thought would be the perfect gift," said Mary Catherine Logan, owner of Saint & Social in Hernando, Mississippi.

Small business owner Danny McGregor said he started ordering for Christmas last March and April because he anticipated shipping and supply problems. McGregor has a guitar shop in Hernando.

"Because the product was hard to get, even in the spring, I knew it would be crazy this time of year, " said McGregor.

Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Bobby White said brick-and-mortar shopping is one way to make sure holiday gifts arrive on time.

"Supply Chain is a global problem. No one entity can make it work better. So it is a complicated matter, but the one thing we do know with all the issues we are facing with the supply chain, the best thing to do is to shop local and shop early," said White. "We don't want to be blaming Santa for what was a problem with the supply chain."

One shop manager on South Main Street in Downtown Memphis said she has fully stocked the shop with local products. Feelin Memphis is a boutique that specializes in Memphis products and unique gifts.