Small businesses need your help Saturday| Here's a short list of local Memphis businesses

Small business Saturday is quickly approaching. Here's how you can give back to your community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Holiday shopping has already gotten underway. But, what if you can’t find everything that you need on Black Friday? The Tennessee Department of Agriculture suggested that you keep it local and shop ‘til you drop on Small Business Saturday.

Pick Tennessee Products has a short list of Tennessee owned businesses. You can find anything from farmers markets to gift baskets and everything in between. In a press release, Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said “When you purchase locally, you get creatively crafted goods, and you create an economic ripple that strengthens rural communities.”

HeavenlyTreats4U makes gift baskets with Tennessee products inside. Owner Shelia Horvath said, “We love working with our local artisans to curate gifts that reflect the lifestyle of Tennesseans. As we grow our business, we are helping the small business community grow theirs.”

There are multiple ways to find Tennessee businesses in your area. Pick Tennessee Products has more than 2,500 Tennessee farm-direct and food businesses. Businesses have to fill-out an application and meet a certain criteria to be on the site.

Here is a short list of small Memphis businesses that we found in the Pick Tennessee Directory: