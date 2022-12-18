SPCA spays and neuters supported by booth at Collierville antique mall

The SPCA of Memphis can be found at booth 396 of Sheffield's Antiques Mall, located at 684 W. Poplar Avenue.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, the local chapter of an organization determined to prevent cruelty towards animals can be directly supported in a unique way — shopping for antiques.

Aiming to always help more homeless animals, Nina Wingfield is the president of the SPCA Memphis chapter.

"Everything from this booth benefits SPCA of Memphis and helps animals," Wingfield said. "People need to know that because, when they shop here, every $50 that they might spend goes to help support a spay or neuter."

Wingfield said the SPCA is the only non-profit charity, out of 300 small businesses, that occupies a booth at the antique mall.

"Our mission since 2002 has been to help more animals get spayed or neutered, train animal control officers so that we can help more rescued and homeless animals," she said.

The chapter does so serving Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee, according to Wingfield.