Tanger Outlets launches virtual shopper concierge service

The new service is the first-of-its-kind in outlet shopping.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On June 23rd, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., a leader in the outlet industry, announced the launch of an innovation to the outlet shopping experience, a virtual shopping concierge service that gives shoppers the best of outlet shopping without leaving home.

“The Virtual Shopper program will open a new lane of engagement, driving sales to our retail partners, while also expanding shopping opportunities for our customers,” said Steven B. Tanger, CEO of Tanger Outlets. “Given the ever-changing landscape related to the COVID-19 pandemic, constant innovation is more critical than ever before when it comes to serving retailers and customers. The Virtual Shopper program is part of the solution and one of our new initiatives to support the ecommerce and omni-channel ecosystem.”

Through Tanger’s new ‘Virtual Shopper’ program, shoppers can now shop remotely for their favorite brands, styles and outlet value deals across multiple retailers via onsite shopping specialists and stylists. The new program serves to drive in-store sales for brands and retailers, functioning as a digital, service-minded extension of the brick-and-mortar retail experience.

The Virtual Shopper program provides a range of services, from finding a specific product to customer styling, all at no cost to shoppers. It also gives shoppers the ability to access Tanger’s entire portfolio, not just the center nearest them.

“Now, more than ever, it’s critical for Tanger to come up with new and innovative ways to meet the needs of our shoppers and retailers,” said Stephen Yalof, COO and President of Tanger Outlets. “Our Virtual Shopper program gives shoppers an insider VIP experience by connecting them with a personal Tanger associate that knows the hottest and best deals as well as new product launches offered in each store. With the wellbeing of our customers being a top priority, we wanted to provide more options for those who may not be ready to visit us in-person but still want to experience the fun and savings Tanger has to offer.”

Shoppers simply fill out a virtual shopping form, detailing their preferences, explore their favorite brands and share the items they want with their personal shopper, who then shops in-store at Tanger Outlets on their behalf. After selecting their products, shoppers can either opt for curbside pick-up or have the items delivered to their home. Tanger shoppers have access to locations in the U.S. and Canada and over 2,800 stores to find exactly what they’re looking for.

In addition to the new Virtual Shopper program, Tanger Outlets is open for in-person shopping in accordance with local, state and CDC regulations, having implemented a wide range of safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With many brands now offering curbside pick-up, Tanger also established convenient locations around each center where shoppers can pick up items from multiple retailers.