Tips on how to save money while holiday shopping

More than 25 percent of you are starting earlier than ever before. So, we have seven easy tips that are a good place to start.

Black Friday usually kicks off the holiday shopping season but this is not a normal year. Holiday deals are already online and the whole month is now cyber November.

Shop early.

To get the good deals, avoid product shortages and shipping delays

Look for online deals.

Black Friday sales are online *now* at sites like Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, and Best Buy.

Take advantage of free shipping and coupon codes.

Lots of stores offer free shipping right now and discounts if you sign up for their emails. Do a coupon search before you checkout

Try layaway.

Some offer it year-round, others let you put items on hold just for the holidays. Try it at Burlington Coat Factory, Gamestop, TJ Maxx and Walmart.

Make a budget.

Decide the total amount you can spend and divide it by the people on your list. Stick to it!

If you're using a credit card, make sure it pays you back.

You can turn reward points into cash or gift cards – but financial experts suggests only spending what you can pay off at the end of your billing cycle.

Before you buy anything online, use a shopping portal.

Those are websites that you "click-through" to get cash back on eligible purchases.