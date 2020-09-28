Walmart announces "Big Save" event in October concurrent with Amazon Prime Day

Walmart's "Big Save" event will happen the same week of Amazon's 2020 Prime Day.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has announced details about its "Big Save" event happening this October online. The news comes the same day that Amazon announced its 2020 Prime Day would be happening this fall.

The "Big Save" event on Walmart.com will offer Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items starting on Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m. ET through Thursday, October 15, according to a spokesperson on behalf of Walmart.

Walmart says customers will be able to find low prices on top items from its Marketplace sellers in electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion and more.

Some of the deals will include:

Free two-day shipping will be available on orders over $35 for eligible items. Some items may be eligible for free NextDay delivery, and many items will also be available for in-store pickup.

On Monday (Sept. 28), Amazon announced that this year's Prime Day will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to postpone the sales event from July.