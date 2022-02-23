Making Memphis Smile | Mid-South organizations providing free dental care for kids in need

More than 100 children were expected to receive high-quality dental care across four sessions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Three organizations are partnering to assist Memphis area children by providing free dental care.

"Making Memphis Smile" is delivering free pediatric dental cleanings to the region's underserved population at Concorde's Memphis campus. More than 100 children were expected to receive high-quality dental care across four sessions.

Marla Smith Brown, Senior Director of the Seedco Mid-South Regional Office, said this collaboration will provide children and their parents the chance to receive much-needed care and resources.

“It is so important for our children to have great health care. Dental care is a primary focus of that. Concord and Heartland Dental are helping us in that process. And we're here to serve the community, visit us online called 901-405-7882. Or just come out to Concord Career College 5100 Poplar Avenue suite 132,” said Smith-Brown.

It runs again Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Families are encouraged to pre-register by visiting https://www.seedco.org/memphissmiles/.