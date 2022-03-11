Good food & music make a soulful return to Tiger Lane

The 6th Annual Soulful Food Truck Festival returns to Tiger Lane on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Soulful Food Truck Festival returns!

Bring your family and your appetite to Tiger Lane Sunday, March 13, 2022. The event features food trucks, unique retail vendors, live entertainment, and fun carnival games for the kids.

“My hope is that guests experience new businesses to patronize and witness amazing Memphis talent on stage performing,” says Cynthia Daniels, Founder. “After the past challenging year, it’s important to support local vendors and give them a place to make revenue to sustain their businesses.”

What to expect:

39 Food Trucks

15 Food Vendors

Live Music & DJs 11:00AM Cody The Grand Spins 12:30PM Stefanie Bolton Performs 1:30PM DJ Zoom Spins 2:30PM Carmen Hicks Performs 3:30PM DJ Swagg Spins 4:30PM Courtney Little Performs

Kid Zone!

You can bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Please leave pets, tents, outside food and/or coolers at home. All CDC Guidelines will be in place.

There are a few options to choose from – VIP access gives you an extra hour 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Or enjoy General Admission from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Kids 5 and under get free admission. For kids 6 - 12 it's $5 at the gate.

The festival goes on rain or shine.

61° Sunny Sunday ☀️ 39 Food Trucks, 75 Vendors, Kids Games 3 & Live Music! $10 Until 3/12 @ Midnight | $15 at the gate RSVP: cdcofestivals.com Posted by Soulful Food Truck Festival on Friday, March 11, 2022