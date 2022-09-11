Southwest Tennessee Community College hosts job fair

The job fair lasts from 11 a.m. To 2 p.m. At the Union Avenue campus. People are encouraged to come business casual, and interview ready.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College will have a job fair on Wednesday. We know the pandemic changed the way many of us work, with working from home becoming very popular. We spoke with some people about incentives to get people back into the office.

We got a variety of answers. Some people like the idea of keeping work and home separate, and others, well they have not looked back.

“Working from home actually helps me be more productive. It would be a distraction to be in a busy loud office with a whole bunch of people. A lot of the work I have to as research or writing, so it’s kind of head down deep work.” Resident Kristen Driscoll said.

While working from home is a desire for some, others like the idea of still going into the workplace.

“I kind of like the hybrid, honestly because I work with about 10-12 guys on my team and it’s good to see them in the office cause it allows us to see each other face to face. You get a little bit more interaction that way” Resident Chris Allen explained.

But with COVID changing the way many view their idea of what working should look and feel like, Allen said how people work is now up to both employers and employees.

“I think COVID has taught us that we can work from home and companies are going to have to evaluate what is best for them,” Allen stated.

The job fair will be in the campus’ Parish building on Union Avenue in Memphis.

Human Resources Associate Director Iliana Ricelli said you should bring multiple copies of your resume.

“Majority of our positions are on site. We have obviously continued our protocols to the extent that they’re needed,” Ricelli said. “The purpose is to be able to come together to provide our students with all of the support they need.”

Ricelli added that there are a number of positions that are available to those who want to work full-time or part-time. There are also some hybrid positions.

“We have custodial positions, we have environmental and health and safety positions, we have temporary positions, we also have administrative type positions, we have clerical positions, we have administrative assistant, administrative associates, adjunct faculty,” Ricelli said.

The job fair lasts from 11 a.m. To 2 p.m. At the Union Avenue campus. People are encouraged to come business casual, and interview ready in case they do qualify for the job(s) applied for.