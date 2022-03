Jacob turned 12 with a very special party at the Fire Museum of Memphis Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a very special birthday party Friday for a St. Jude patient.

The Fire Museum of Memphis held a 12th birthday party for Jacob, who dreams of becoming a firefighter. Friday, the Memphis Fire Department helped make that happen.

The big party was held at the museum downtown, with lots of special guests and fun for Jacob, including learning the ins and outs of fighting fires.

Happy Birthday Jacob!