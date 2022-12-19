Stop Brain Drain: Keeping your child's math and reading skills up over winter break

It’s been a tough comeback to the classroom for some following COVID-19, causing some students to work harder to keep their math and reading skills up.

Thousands of students are enjoying winter break, but experts say that doesn't mean learning should stop.

Before they head back to the classroom for the second semester, we have ways you can keep your student engaged amd avoid "brain drain" during that time off.

“This is a great time of year to get involved because there’s lots of special themes and kids are excited and also you’re right in the thick of learning time when kids take a break,” Dr. Stewart Burgess, Children’s Museum of Memphis Executive Director said.

He added that it is important to make time with your child count.

“If your goal is to make sure that you capitalize on your time off to keep fresh or get ahead, it's a good idea to set a time during the day and think about your schedule about when you may be stuck waiting in the car or on long drives,” he said.

Burgess added that now is the perfect time to play verbal math games.

“You don’t have to have anything with you. You just pose a question and let it build from something simple into something more complex," he said. "Starting with what you know they can do."

Burgess told us that there can never be too much reading during the break.

“Read chapter books that you could read a continuous series across multiple days. It’s really good for memory and literacy,” Burgess shared. “You have to remember what was going on in the story, pick up the thread, hold a lot of things in your mind. Create the movie with the story.”

Burgess also said reading chapter books helps with long-term comprehension skills.

Lastly, he suggests interacting with your child by taking them to places like the zoo or the museum so they can be hands-on without even realizing it.

“One simple one is the little sidewalk flower shop. It’s a downtown flower shop exhibit across from our miniature role-play theater. It’s designed completely to support math and patterning and creativity. So kids are making bouquets of flowers to order like they have customers.”