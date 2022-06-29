Summer camp in Cordova teaches individuals with disabilities how to ride a bike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South is hosting an "I Can Bike" Camp from Monday June 27 until Friday July 1. This summer camp is in collaboration with Memphis Hightailers Foundation, and it teaches individuals with disabilities how to ride a two-wheel bike.
The camp kicked off at First Assembly Memphis, and each student will have two volunteers that will train them for the week.
"I've seen the camp before, and by the end of the week they are riding a two wheel bike," said Martine Hobson, the Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis.