Take a visit to The Tea Garden at the Mallory-Neely House in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — May is tea time at one of the Memphis’ most visited historic homes.

The Mallory-Neely House, run by the Museum of Science & History (MoSH), is hosting The Tea Garden on May 21, 2022 (rain date May 28). There will be two seatings - one at 11:00 AM and one at 3:00 PM.

Visitors will enjoy an assortment of pastries and drinks, and are invited to stroll through the newly installed Victorian garden. Guests can dress in garden-inspired garb and can enjoy old-fashioned lawn games.

Inside the mansion, visitors can continue their Victorian experience with a new exhibit “Victorian Naturalists,” exploring the art and interest of the residents of the home.

“We have a passion for making the past come alive, and our Tea Garden is the perfect way to experience afternoon tea in the garden, along with games and art of the times,” Taylor Hopkins, Manager of Historic Homes, said in a news release. “We’re also showing off our beautiful new Victorian Gardens for the first time, which perfectly complement the beauty of this beloved home.”

General admission includes access to the grounds and tea party, the exhibit, lawn games, and a plant to take home. A VIP upgrade includes an early access guided tour of the home and special seating in the Victorian Gardens.

