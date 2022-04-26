x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Take a visit to The Tea Garden at the Mallory-Neely House in Memphis

The Tea Garden happens on May 21, 2022 (rain date May 28). There will be two seatings - one at 11:00 AM and one at 3:00 PM.
Credit: MoSH
Mallory-Neely House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — May is tea time at one of the Memphis’ most visited historic homes.

The Mallory-Neely House, run by the Museum of Science & History (MoSH), is hosting The Tea Garden on May 21, 2022 (rain date May 28). There will be two seatings - one at 11:00 AM and one at 3:00 PM.

Visitors will enjoy an assortment of pastries and drinks, and are invited to stroll through the newly installed Victorian garden. Guests can dress in garden-inspired garb and can enjoy old-fashioned lawn games.

Inside the mansion, visitors can continue their Victorian experience with a new exhibit “Victorian Naturalists,” exploring the art and interest of the residents of the home.

“We have a passion for making the past come alive, and our Tea Garden is the perfect way to experience afternoon tea in the garden, along with games and art of the times,” Taylor Hopkins, Manager of Historic Homes, said in a news release. “We’re also showing off our beautiful new Victorian Gardens for the first time, which perfectly complement the beauty of this beloved home.”

General admission includes access to the grounds and tea party, the exhibit, lawn games, and a plant to take home. A VIP upgrade includes an early access guided tour of the home and special seating in the Victorian Gardens.

For more information, visit The Tea Garden at the Mallory-Neely House.

The Mallory-Neely House is now open Wednesday through Saturday, 10:30am to 5pm. Last tour starts at 3:30pm. Tickets available online now at http://ow.ly/mNLH50IcfUB

Posted by Museum of Science & History - Memphis on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

RELATED: Sample a Taste of Ghana for Memphis in May at the Museum of Science and History

RELATED: Memphis Museum of Science and History will feature two exhibitions celebrating LGBTQ+ history

RELATED: New exhibit celebrates iconic Stax soul singer Isaac Hayes

More Videos

In Other News

Memphians celebrated local artists during Cooper-Young Porchfest