Show love for your favorite Tennessee state park by donating

State parks are competing in the My TN State Park Fundraiser, and you can donate through the end of January.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Tennesseans are being asked to show love to their favorite state park through the month of January. State parks are competing in the My TN State Park Fundraiser.

A little cold weather won’t stop Roscoe Hubbard from casting his line into Mississippi River at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park.

“The size of blue gills here are larger than any place I’ve ever fished, so usually on a cold day like today, you’ll have luck," Hubbard said.

Nonetheless, it’s one of about 10 annual fishing trips Hubbard makes to the state park.

For the Williams family playing on the playground not too far away, Monday’s trip was a first time visit.

“We’d been in the house and it’d been cold and snowy - and it’s still a bit chilly, but we thought (our daughter) might like to get out and walk around,” Delaney Williams said.

Fishing and playground fun are just a few things to do at Meeman-Shelby. Park Manager James Wilkinson said park attendance has been way up since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Our attendance has really been great over the year, over the last couple years, with people wanting to get out from just being inside,” Wilkinson said.

With increased attendance, Tennessee State Parks are holding the 2nd annual My Tennessee State Park fundraiser to see which park is the most loved.

Every dollar donated, counts as one vote for your favorite state park. The parks use the donations to improve programming, facilities and other aspects throughout the year.

Meeman-Shelby plans to use last year’s donations to improve the parks aviary, home to its owls and red-tailed hawk.

Meeman-Shelby finished 5th last year with over $3,500 raised. They offered a bit of incentive for donations last year.

As promised, Ranger Keith took the plunge into the icy cold water of Poplar Tree Lake! Thanks to everyone for helping us get to 5th place in the My TN State Park competition! Posted by Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park on Sunday, March 7, 2021

One of the rangers, Keith Paluso, pledged to paddleboard into the middle of the Mississippi River and jump into the water during the winter if the park won. Despite a fifth place finish, the ranger and musician still took the polar plunge.

Wilkinson said another plunge could be in the works.

"We will have some sort of incentive, it may be similar to the same thing," he said.