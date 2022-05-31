Take a hike! Free guided hikes for National Trails Day

Tennessee State Parks is celebrating National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4, 2022, with free guided hikes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As summer begins, it’s a great time to take a hike.

National Trails Day is celebrating its 30th anniversary as Tennessee State Parks celebrates its 85th.

Guided hikes will be available at all 56 Tennessee state parks. One of those – Radnor Lake State Park – will hold a kickoff night hike on Friday, June 3rd.

“We’re looking forward to the hikes at each of our parks especially this year because of the anniversaries of our parks and National Trails Day,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, in a news release. “Each hike has its own identity, and we invite everyone to participate.”

The National Trails Day Hikes are the third of the state’s annual Signature Hikes, following the First Day Hikes and Spring Hikes, with the last being After-Thanksgiving Hikes on Nov. 25.