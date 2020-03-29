The Mid-South's best athletes go to this guy to train, and you can train with him at home

Raheem Shabazz offers up at home workouts on his Instagram.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The best athletes in Memphis train with Raheem Shabazz - everyone from Alex Lomax And James Wiseman to Eric Gray and the Lawson brothers.

His results are clear, and as recent weeks have shown, so is his dedication to his athletes.

As COVID-19 puts the world on pause, Shabazz – who owns Shabazz Fitness - is doing everything he can to keep his athletes going.

"Nothing is going to stop, everything might slow down. But when you show up and your moment comes, your opportunity comes, you still have to be ready,” said Shabazz.

He is not only posting workouts for his clients to follow, but is lending out equipment from his gym at no charge.

"That's a huge thing, you know. I didn't think he would give me his own gear, like he trusts me. For him to do that, it's just the bond we have together,” said Kennedy Chandler, 2021 Five-Star guard.

"I wanted them to understand that, if I'm willing to sacrifice like this for them. I want them to understand what real sacrifice is to get to where you want to go,” said Shabazz.

The biggest hurdle for Shabazz's clients is getting used to doing the work without his in-person motivation.

"It's so much easier because you either don't want to let me down or don't want to make me mad,” said Shabazz.

"In the gym he's screaming at us, getting on our tails, you just hear his voice all the time, now it's on you,” said Chandler.

"Everything I've instilled in my athletes I am praying that they're utilizing it and capitalizing on it and putting it into play now. Because now it really, really counts,” said Shabazz.

And they're showing receipts, sending Shabazz a picture when a workout is completed.

"It's so cool to watch because it makes me feel good that I've been able to have type of an impact, but it also makes me feel good that what goals they have, they're still fighting for them,” said Shabazz.

You don't need to be a client of Shabazz Fitness to follow along with his online workouts. You can check him out on Instagram @teamshabazz1. The workouts are on his Instagram story.