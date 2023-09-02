Mold, caving ceilings and urine water a theme at one apartment complex in East Memphis

Contractors are nowhere to be found to fix numerous issues in apartment unit at The View at Shelby Farms.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The View at Shelby Farms complex is on the hot seat as some tenants head into month five of maintenance issues. A tenant and her mother, Cherilyn Allen, said they’ve tried to get the issues fixed but ultimately had to move everyone out of the apartment.

Fuzzy mold, chipped walls, windows separating from the wall and trash everywhere are just some of the issues pushing them out of their home. Now, they’re being told to move to another unit with issues just as bad, or vacate the unit in less than 30 days.

“The upstairs bathroom, it just collapsed,” Allen said. “Urine, water, everything. The first time it happened it actually collapsed on someone’s head, so we told them about that. They did come and repair it and then three weeks later, fell down again.”

When the ceiling is in place, there’s a 50/50 chance of the water in the bathroom even working.

“They cut the water off every other weekend and do not notify us,” Allen said. “So, we’re without water an entire weekend, so we’re having to wash, bathe, at other locations because we don’t have running water.”

Allen’s daughter, Brea, who’s the main tenant of the unit, said her and her two sons have actually had to move out of the unit because the conditions simply weren’t livable. From the bathroom to the living room, mold paints the walls of almost every section of this apartment.

They’ve been in communication with property management frequently but have yet to get any of their issues fixed.

“They finally came out and said they gotta get a contractor to fix the outside,” Allen said. “That was about three weeks ago – no contractor has showed up, no one has come out to take care of this matter at all.”