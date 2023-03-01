St. George's Episcopal Church in Germantown frames Tyre' Nichols photography in gallery

Rector Dorothy Wells at St. George's Episcopal Church felt a personal connection to Tyre, and she wanted to share some of his work.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dorothy Wells, Rector of St. George's Episcopal Church felt a personal connection and overall sadness from the death of Tyre Nichols. She mentioned she has a daughter that was born the same year as Tyre.

"Some folks were sharing some his work on social media, and I went out to look at his website, to just see what he photographed," said wells. She said she noticed that he took lots of photos of bridges. "That struck me as being a really great image. Bridges being those things that connect us when we are divided."