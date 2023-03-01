St. George's Episcopal Church in Germantown frames Tyre' Nichols photography in gallery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dorothy Wells, Rector of St. George's Episcopal Church felt a personal connection and overall sadness from the death of Tyre Nichols. She mentioned she has a daughter that was born the same year as Tyre.
"Some folks were sharing some his work on social media, and I went out to look at his website, to just see what he photographed," said wells. She said she noticed that he took lots of photos of bridges. "That struck me as being a really great image. Bridges being those things that connect us when we are divided."
She mentioned that the community being as divided as it is, she thought it would be a great idea to display his work in the church's gallery. Wells' main goal is to gift the prints to Tyre's mother and stepfather, but has not being able to contact them. They will remain in the gallery until that happens.