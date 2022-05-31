World War II Veterans honored on Memorial Day

102-year-old William Hall and 100-year-old Homer Burton reflected on their time while serving the U.S.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — We could never thank those who have served enough for fighting to keep America safe. Two veterans reflected on their time while serving in World War II.

“Everything…Nothing is more important to me than this country,” World War II Veteran William Hall said.

It was the fight that Hall remembered while serving in the U.S. Airforce from 1943 to 1946.

“You’ve got to press on. In the aircraft that we were using, they were brought back from Europe…dangerous. We had to fly them here in this country, so that was dangerous,” Hall explained.

The 102-year-old also served in the International Guard from 1947 to 1950. Hall worked in Aircraft Maintenance as a Crew Chief Engineer on b-17, and b-24, and assisted with b-29.

William was also the 155th fighter in the International Guard during his time.

Hall said he has always wanted to serve and was willing to do what was necessary, like World War II Veteran Homer Burton, who fought in the Pacific.

“The rifle was the lifesaver…eight rounds and then you put another clip in. You carried five clips on your waist,” Burton said.

He added that he was in the Armed Forces in the infantry at just 21-years-old in 1943. Burton spent 3 years in the military.