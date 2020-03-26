Mid-South virtual personal trainer encourages people to stay active during self-quarantine

With as little as 15 minutes a day, you can keep in shape in your living room.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 has turned the world upside down, with officials including the CDC recommending that everyone stay home during this time of uncertainty.

But how do people stay active from home, between adults working from home or looking after children?

That's where people like Danielle Robins come to the rescue. Danielle is a personal trainer who recently completed her master's degree in California. She's been a certified personal trainer for five years now.

Her California life was put on hold when the coronavirus spread rapidly nationwide. With only two days notice, she drove across the country back to Memphis to be with her family.

Danielle says that now is the time to make your health a priority and start making it a goal to complete just 15 minutes of exercise each day from home.

"I personally feel like this is the best time to ever do this. Instead of scrolling through Instagram, take the time learn about yourself," she says.

Danielle says because many have internet, it's easier now, more than ever, to get active and figure out how to treat our bodies right.

"If something hurts, look up what you can do to aid it and what muscle it is. Your body is not supposed to hurt," Danielle adds.

She also went on to say that encouraging and forming these healthy habits now will make for a smoother transition once "this is all over".

She says you need to sweat for at least 15 minutes every day. This can be from your living room, bedroom, or even from your backyard. Robins just wants everyone to stay healthy in a time of uncertainty.

