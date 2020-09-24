Self-care forum tackles mental health amidst COVID-19

Mental health professionals with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare spoke on a panel Wednesday addressing mental health and well being,

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Have you taken the time to examine your self-care routine?

That’s what mental health experts in a Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare forum discussed Wednesday night.

The panel was held on a Facebook live with three speakers and centered around improving mental self-care, identifying covert stressors and when to seek professional help.

Participants were encouraged and able to submit questions for the panelists. The first was for Michael Drake, who has lost family members to suicide.

“I wish I would have known then to be awake and aware of what certain signs are,” said Drake. “I can’t tell you how many times that I and the rest of my family would observe behavior of another family member and not really think or have it register what was really going on.”

The forum discussed obvious signs of stress.

“Feeling pressured or overwhelmed, increased irritability, headaches, muscle tightness and fatigue,” listed Dr. April Garner, who is a behavioral health consultant with Methodist Medical Group Primary Care.

Garner said other signs that people may not relate with stress are memory loss and difficulty focusing. She explained that it’s important to give yourself a moment to unwind and destress.

The event also discussed what people who are working from home can do to minimize stress.

“Separating the work area or the school area from the play, lounge, relax area.,” said Tara Brownlee, a licensed professional counselor with the Methodist Healthcare Employee Assistance Program. “If you have a corner where you’re doing your work, let that be the work corner.”