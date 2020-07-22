Senior Olympian from Bartlett shares inspiration behind competing

Wanda Martin competes in ten events and has competed for the past five years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A love of fitness is what keeps Wanda Martin encouraged to train for the Senior Olympics. She’s often recruiting others to join her and continue their health journey as they get older.

“I love being fit and that motivates me," said Martin.

With a stride in her step and muscle behind her serve, the 73-year-old is still keeping active.

“It’s 50 meters up to 400," said Martin. "So I do all those and then I do tennis, horseshoes. Basketball stuff. Just there’s something for everyone not matter what your fitness level is.”

Martin, who lives in Bartlett, participates in a total of ten events in the Senior Olympics. She’s been competing for the past five years.

“It makes me feel good," said Martin. "I love being active and I love being physically fit and I love talking to people about that you can be fit at 50.”

But this year is different.

“It doesn’t look like we’re going to have an event this year because of the COVID-19," said the Olympian. "We’re really sad about that.”

The pandemic is proving to be a worry for those in the Senior Games.

“This year is not normal," she said. "Most of the people that are going to be in Senior Olympics are older, and we’re in the danger group.”

In the meantime, Martin still trains by walking daily and playing tennis with her friends multiple times a week. It’s keeping her in the rhythm of life.