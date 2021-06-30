University of Memphis opens new student wellness center

“It’s a great addition to the infrastructure of the University of Memphis and all of it benefits the broader Memphis community.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis cut the ribbon on its new $31 million student wellness center Wednesday, and it's got everything and it’s all state of the art.

The center has indoor and outdoor basketball courts, four group fitness studios, an indoor track, tennis courts, field space, and training areas. It's not just for exercise. There's even a cafe and teaching kitchen.

“Student wellness is at the heart of the mission of what we do. It represents a very nice contribution to the student wellness and overall education mission. It's a great addition to the infrastructure of the University of Memphis and all of it benefits the broader Memphis community,” said University of Memphis President Dr. M. David Rudd.

The existing student recreation and fitness center will stay open alongside the new facility, but it also will get several improvements.