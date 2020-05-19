West Memphis reopens Big River Trail

Now that Mississippi River has receded, the 7-mile loop is open to public

WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas — As Shelby County announced Monday that phase 2 of the Back to Business plan now is underway, the city of West Memphis, Arkansas, released another bit of good news.

The Big River Trail, a 7-mile paved loop through West Memphis flood plains, is reopened to the public. Now that the Mississippi River has receded, official were able to reopen the popular trail.

Here’s how the city of West Memphis describes the trail on its website:

“Starting at our spectacular trailhead across from the world famous Pancho's Mexican Restaurant in West Memphis, bikers and hikers on both sides of the river will find newly paved trails, along the 7-mile loop through the West Memphis flood plain adjacent to the Mississippi River. Experience vistas overlooking the Downtown Memphis Skyline and natural woodlands that once carpeted the entire area up to the river.

Sure, seven miles is pretty short for a paved trail, but it's a great way to decompress after hitting the hustle and bustle of the city life. You'll get to check out the Mississippi River, coal barges, and finish up in downtown West Memphis, where you can pick up some famous Pancho's Cheese Dip!