When you can't visit the Easter Bunny, the Easter Bunny comes to you

Kacey Smothers owns K&D Photography in Southaven, and is good friends with the Easter Bunny. She tells Local 24 News she hired the bunny to help out with family photos, by bringing the bunny to families in Olive Branch.

"It's really sad. And just the fact that I'm able to bring them a little bit of joy just - all the hard work that I've put into it, all of the hours - it just makes up for all of it right there. To see their faces when they see him, and they're like 'Oh my gosh, it's the Easter Bunny!' I mean, that's just amazing in itself,” said Smothers.