Life

Why we won't see 17-year cicadas in the Mid-South

Credit: 169169 - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This year is supposed to be the time of the 17-year cicada, but not for us in the Mid-South.          

East Tennessee will get a lot of the bugs this year instead.

In Memphis, we actually have cicadas that immerge every year. They are not synchronized like the 17 and 13-year cicadas.

The 13-year cicadas are actually in our area. They last came up in 2015. So we won't see them again until 2028.

While annoying, the bugs are a sign the environment is in good health.

"We see these where there are trees and where habitats are relatively healthy, and that’s a good thing,” said Dr. Duane McKenna, a professor with the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Memphis. “You know they may be annoying. They are typically here for just a short time. So enjoy them while you can, and consider it a good sign and that nature is doing what it should be and has for thousands of years."

During these periodic immergences, there can be 1.5 million cicadas in an acre. 

