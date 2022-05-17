New section of Wolf River Greenway is now open

The Wolf River Crossing features the longest pedestrian bridge over the Wolf River and connects to the Shelby County Greenline.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday for the newest section of the Wolf River Greenway.

The Wolf River Crossing features the longest pedestrian bridge over the Wolf River and connects to the Shelby County Greenline.

The pedestrian bridge is 270-feet long, and there’s also a half-mile elevated concrete boardwalk through the Lucius Burch State Natural Area at Shelby Farms park.

The new Wolf River Crossing can be accessed to the west of Walnut Grove on North Humphreys Blvd. Walk or bike the one-mile trail that makes up the connection point between the Wolf River Greenway and Shelby Farms Greenline. This section now allows folks to travel between Germantown all the way to Midtown.

Once completed, the Greenway will connect 22 neighborhoods and 853 acres of green space along a 26-mile trail.

"The opening of Wolf River Greenway section 14A, the Wolf River Crossing, represents a major milestone in the progress of the 26-miles of connected, paved biking and walking trails that will connect our city along the Wolf River basin," said Keith Cole, president and CEO of Wolf River Conservancy, in a news release. "We have now officially opened 14 miles, signifying more than fifty percent completion, and we are laser-focused on the finish line of this private-public partnership that will benefit our community for years to come."

The Wolf River Greenway is a private-public partnership between City of Memphis Parks, Shelby County, and the Wolf River Conservancy. The Conservancy has raised more than $52 million, and the goal is to raise $62 million to complete the project.

"The City of Memphis and Memphis Parks are proud to support the Wolf River Conservancy and celebrate the progress of the Wolf River Greenway," said Nick Walker, Memphis Parks director. "Its vision for connecting communities is synergistic with our Accelerate Memphis work, to create safe spaces for community members that strengthen mind and body, that everyone can enjoy."

"We have been waiting for this day for a very long time," said Jen Andrews, CEO of Shelby Farms Park Conservancy. "This section opens up a world of possibilities for all of our visitors – we couldn't be more excited for this important milestone."

Several sections of the Wolf River Greenway are already open:

• Mud Island

• McLean Cycle Track/Hyde Park-Hollywood

• Epping Way

• Kennedy Park

• NEW Wolf River Crossing

• East



The Wolf River Conservancy is also offering free community programming again this year, available now through June 18th. Visit the Wolf River Conservancy's website HERE to learn more and register for free.