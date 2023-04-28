Jump for Joy at the 'World's Largest Bounce House' at Shelby Farms

The Big Bounce America Tour is making a stop at Shelby Farms Park. It runs Friday through Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks in the Mid-South can jump for joy this weekend at what’s dubbed the World’s Largest Bounce House.

The Big Bounce America Tour is making a stop at Shelby Farms Park. The 16,000 sq. foot bounce house inflated Friday for the fun.

Organizer XL Event Lab said it’s the largest touring inflatable event in the world. It features the Bounce House, a Sport Slam arena, a 900+ ft. long obstacle course called The Giant, and a space-themed area called airSPACE. There are slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and more. And a DJ is there hosting games and competitions.

Sessions are organized by age, ranging from toddlers to adult-only sessions.

The Bounce House is located at 6993 Great View Dr. N. at Shelby Farms, on the intersection of Gardner Rd., Farm Rd., and Great View Dr. N.