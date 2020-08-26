$3.5 million now available to help pay MLGW bills

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Every month, people in the Greater Memphis area struggle to pay their MLGW bill. The COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse, because of the huge number of people out of work.

In a tweet, Mayor Strickland said, “In partnership [with the] Memphis City Council, I authorized the wire transfer of $3.5M of CARES Act funds to MIFA to ensure Memphians who are struggling with utility payments get the help they need. To apply, visit mifa.org/applyonline, or visit any one of our libraries for free.