Was it you? $50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Arlington

Tennessee Lottery officials said a Powerball player in Arlington won $50,000 with the Double Play feature.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time again to check those lottery tickets. Someone on the Mid-South is $50,000 richer after Monday night’s lottery drawing.

The ticket was bought at the Tiger Mart at 8374 Old Brownsville Road.

Double Play works by giving players another chance to win up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players use the same set of numbers for both the regular Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets with the Double Play $1 add-on can win in both drawings.

Double Play feature numbers for July 11, 2022: 16, 25, 38, 62, 67, and Double Play Powerball 5.